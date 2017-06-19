DERRY CITY: City getting no sympathy from Harry Kenny after cruel defeat

THERE’s no room for sentiment when three points are at stake and Bray boss Harry Kenny certainly had no sympathy for his counterpart, Kenny Shiels, after his side snatched an unlikely late win for the second time this season.

It was a cruel twist when Tim Clancy bundled the ball home from an Aaron Greene corner kick with nine minutes to go to clinch a win which saw the Co. Wicklow men leapfrog City into third spot and end a five-game winless run.

Bray barely deserved the win but deserved has nothing to do with it. And when asked if he had any sympathy for the Candy Stripes, who had controlled the game from the outset, Kenny simply replied; ‘no, absolutely not!’

“I was desperate for three points so I have no sympathy for anyone tonight,” he answered with a wry smile. “It was very similar to the game at Maginn Park, thank God.”

It was an important win for Bray, who were in apparent disarray before the mid-season interval but it’s incredible how much a win can breathe new life into a campaign and Kenny was ‘thrilled’ to see Derry return to Foyleside empty handed.

“We didn’t play that well tonight,” he admitted. “I think Derry had most of the possession - I’d like to see the possession stats - but without creating a whole load of chances.

“In fact I’d have to say we created more chances than they did in the 90 minutes. Clear-cut chances, I mean. I’m thrilled with that victory, We needed it. We were in a difficult run and we needed the three points.

“It gives us a little boost, Coming into the break we conceded very badly against Shamrock Rovers and didn’t play at all well. Then we let five goals in at Limerick after playing reasonably well.It’s very tight up there and it’s a nice prize for the win (moving into third). I had said to the lads before the game it could kickstart us after the break.”