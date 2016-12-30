DERRY CITY: James McClean extends West Brom stay with new deal

Former Derry City winger James McClean will be staying at West Brom Albion for at least another three years.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has had a successful time since joining The Baggies in 2015, has signed a new-and-improved contract which sees him now committed to the Premier League side until 2019, with the option of a further year.

The 27-year-old has also shone on the international stage in 2016, scoring three goals which has helped Martin O’Neill’s men sit proudly at the top of their 2018 World Cup qualifying group.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis said: “James thoroughly deserves this and has worked hard to achieve it.

“James’ attitude and commitment to the group is first class and I’m delighted to see that approach rewarded in this way.”