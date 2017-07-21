DERRY CITY: Winning is ‘the only option’ as City take on Bohs

KENNY SHIELS believes there’s ‘no other option’ but to clinch victory against Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight as Derry City attempt to get back on the winning trail.

Facing into two games on the road in the space of four days against the Gypsies and rivals Finn Harps, and with another chance to move into third place should results go their way, there’s no room for failure according to the City boss.

“We need to win,” said Shiels. “We’ve got to go there and win the match - there’s no other option for us. That’s our objective - to go with purpose and with an assertive determination to win the game.

“We’re approaching it single-mindedly and that’s to win the match. You can’t approach it any other way. “We’re going there to win and if we don’t win we’ll be disappointed. That’s the approach the players will have as well.”

City could’ve moved from fifth to third last weekend had they saw out their 1-0 first half lead at Richmond Park as Shamrock Rovers were not in action and Bray lost to Cork City.

And Shiels is determined not to let this latest chance slip from their grasp.

“If we could go into third it would be some achievement. It’s a carrot because that’s where we want to be even though it’s beyond expectations with the squad we have at the moment. We’re always trying to look at ways to win.

“And I’m hoping we can repay supporters for last week because we let them down. We’ve got to get back to winning ways after last week.

“Taking the referee and the linesmen out of the equation in the Pat’s game, we weren’t as sharp or as lively as we have been. If you compare it with the Sligo game it was day and night and we’ve got to be better.”

Shiels has been boosted by the return to fitness of Aaron Barry and Conor McDermott, however, Harry Monaghan, who has been operating at right back in recent weeks, is suspended.

And with the games coming thick and fast, having the defensive duo back in contention is no doubt a welcome reprieve.

Derry fired four past Bohs on the opening day of the season ina 4-1 win at Dalymount and have won all of their last six meetings with the Dubliners.

However, with ex-City midfielder Keith Ward and striker Dinny Corcoran in terrific form, despite two successive defeats, Shiels is wary of their threat.

“We’re confident all the time but it’s a really tough game. (Dinny) Corcoran and Wardy have set up a really good partnership and then they have Ismahil Akinade who’s back and Lorcan Fitzgerald who is a great footballer they have loads of good players.

“They were unlucky against us in the first game and the scoreline didn’t match the performance from Bohemians. We really do have to win tomorrow night and we want our support to be behind us again and we’ll do our best for them.”

Shiels, refuses to look past tonight’s trip to Dalymout but fired a shot across the bow at near neightbours Finn Harps who they meet on Monday night when stating Derry are doing well to be above the Donegal men in the table given the size of Ollie Horgan’s squad.

“For us to be ahead of the likes of Finn Harps, you might think this is crazy but they have an unbelievable size of a squad and to be seven points ahead of Finn Harps at this stage and one point from Shamrock Rovers is good.

“We don’t even look at the Harps game yet. We know how strong they are and we’ll just try and stay above them in the league table if we can.”