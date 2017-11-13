Aaron Barry impressed by Cork City's 'winning mentality' as he follows McNamee to Leeside

CORK CITY boss John Caulfield has snapped up yet another of Kenny Shiels' Derry City squad as Aaron Barry joined the league champions today on a two-year contract.

The 24 year-old Arklow man who joined the Candy Stripes in 2014 after a spell with Scottish side, Dumbarton, follows quickly in the footsteps of ex-City midfielder, Barry McNamee who moved to Turners Cross less than a week ago.

The centre-half came close to joining John Caulfield's side ahead of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League campaign after a season disrupted by injury but decided to commit to the Foylesiders for another year.

It's understood the former Sheffield United man turned down an offer from Shamrock Rovers in favour of linking up with his former Derry City teammates, Conor McCormack and McNamee on Leeside and will be a direct replacement for Ryan Delaney who returns to his parent club, Burton Albion after a loan spell.

Commenting on Cork City FC's club website, Barry said he was 'delighted' to sign for the Rebels, persuaded by the club's 'winning mentality'.

“I am delighted to sign for Cork City," he said. "I am coming into a winning environment and John’s signings are all of the same ilk; they are players who are at a good age and are hungry for success, and I fall into that bracket too.

“The winning mentality at the club has impressed me. There’s experience, there are leaders, there is youth, there is a bit of everything in the squad but, more than anything, it is about that winning mentality. I want to come in, fight for my place and play as many games as possible. I want to win something here.”City boss John Caulfield welcomed Barry’s addition adding: “Aaron has a lot of experience in our league, he has been with Derry for the last four seasons. He is a left-sided centre back, he is very good on the ball and strong in the air. With Ryan Delaney going back to Burton, we needed to bring in another defender.

“He has been a tremendous player, playing week-in, week-out for the last four seasons. He is coming to us at a prime age, so his strengths tick all the boxes for us. Alan Bennett brings massive experience to the side, but Aaron brings a lot of experience with him as well. He is at a good age, he has a great attitude and he is really looking forward to it.”