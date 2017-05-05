DERRY CITY: Aaron Barry determined to help plug the gaps in City defence

AARON BARRY says he’s prepared to shoulder the responsibility as Derry City attempt to plug the gaps in a leaky defence and give the club’s attacking players a ‘platform to build on’.

The Candy Stripes have conceded an average of two goals per game over the course of the last seven matches in all competitions - a statistic which ‘hurts’ the experienced Arklow man.

And Barry reckons the concession of silly, preventable goals in recent matches have resulted in Derry chasing games they could otherwise have went on to win.

Indeed, Kenny Shiels’ troops have had to come from behind four times to earn draws in the past three games - something which ‘has to stop now’, according to Barry.

And the centre-half knows only too well the importance of netting the opening goal as they welcome Bohemians to Maginn Park tonight. (k.o. 7.45 p.m.)

“We’ve been conceding the first goal and it’s hurting us,” said Barry. “I don’t know what it is but we’re nearly going gung-ho to get the first goal and then get sucker-punched every week.

We’ve been conceding the first goal and it’s hurting us. I don’t know what it is but we’re nearly going gung-ho to get the first goal and then get sucker-punched every week. Aaron Barry

“It’s time we put a stop to that,” he stated. “We seem to be more solid without the ball. We were looking at a couple of clips from the Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers games and when we lost the ball everyone was in behind helping out. So the first goal is going to be massive for us.

“We have the most comebacks in the league this year and I don’t think the character has ever been in doubt since Kenny took over. We’re together but it’s just the bad breaks and maybe a bit of inexperience in the squad. We’ve lost a couple of great players through the spine. It’s about getting solid and hopefully we can get the first goal and kick on.

“Conceding two a game hurts me. It’s horrible listening to it but it’s a fact. However, I don’t think it reflects on the team.”