DERRY CITY: Barry McNamee signs for Cork City

DERRY CITY has been dealt a major blow as SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions, Cork City today announced the signing of midfielder, Barry McNamee.

The Ramelton lad, who finished as joint top scorer for Kenny Shiels' Candy Stripes last season with 10 goals, ends a five year association with the Brandywell club having made over 150 league appearances.

Commenting on the Cork City FC website, McNamee said he was 'thrilled' to get the deal done and insisted it was the 'right move' as he set his sights on winning trophies with the league and cup double winners.

“I am thrilled to get it done. It was a tough season at Derry with everything that happened, so I took my time to think about everything, and I decided that this was the right move for me.

“I got 10 goals in the league this season, which was my highest return so far and I am hoping to push on again next year. I want to score more and set up more. I want to be part of the team that has just won the league and I want to win more trophies.”

“The way the fans fill Turner’s Cross; it’s hard to compare it with anywhere else in the league. It shows the passion in the city for the club and it is great to be a part of it. I have come down here because I want to win trophies.”

Commenting on the signing, City boss John Caulfield said: “Barry is a fantastic, creative player. He is a perfect player to come into our team, he is energetic, has lots of experience and is coming into the prime of his career.”

“He is another fantastic signing for us. He scores goals from midfield and he also creates a lot, he can open defences up and he is exactly the type of player we want to bring to the club.”