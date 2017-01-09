DERRY CITY: Belgium defender among trialists as City begin pre-season campaign at Maginn

DERRY CITY manager, Kenny Shiels is looking forward to leading the ‘Candy Stripes’ out at their temporary new stadium at Maginn Park for the first time on Wednesday night.

City’s opening pre-season friendly takes place at the Buncrana venue against Ulster Senior League outfit, Letterkenny Rovers. (Kick-off 7.30 p.m.)

The Derry boss will take the opportunity to run his eye over several trialists including Belgium centre half, Bryan Van Den Bogaert, Togo born midfielder, Thomas Amegnaglo and Greek midfielders Antonis Rikka.

The club then continue preparations for the 2017 Airtricity Premier Division campaign when they travel to Rotterdam in the early hours of Saturday morning to play RKSV Leonidas.

Austrian midfielder, Lukas Schubert is expected to meet up with the rest of the squad in Holland should he recover from a flu virus in time as he edges ever closer to signing a new contract with the Foylesiders.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s friendly clash with Letterkenny Rovers Shiels reckons it will be a good opportunity for his players to get used to their new home at Buncrana.

“We’ll be playing some of the youth players so it should be a good game.

“It’s going to be a good test definitely. It’s good to get them on the pitch at Maginn Park. It will give us a good experience of that. We’re just preparing, the upheaval of not having a stadium is difficult for everyone so we’re trying to muck in. The players are just glad to be back and getting on the pitch.”

Parking Arrangements

Meanwhile Derry City Football Club has asked anyone attending Wednesday night’s match at Maginn Park to park their cars away from the ground as it’s located near residential properties.

Fans are asked to park at the old Fruit of the Loom factory carpark opposite the fire station which is approximately 10 minutes from Maginn Park.