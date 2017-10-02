DERRY CITY: Candy Stripes secure Scottish defender on one year deal

Derry City have reached an agreement with Scottish defender Darren Cole that will see the centre-half remain with the Candy Stripes for their return to Brandywell Stadium in 2018.

The 25-year-old former Rangers and Partick Thistle defender has become an integral part of Shiels plans since signing on a short term contract back in June and City have moved quickly to secure his signature for a further 12 months in a deal that will take him up to the end of the 2018 season..

Cole made his Derry City debut in July's 4-0 victory over Sligo Rovers in Maginn Park and since then has gone on to form the back bone of Shiels' defence, forming an effective partnership alongside Aaron Barry.

His first Derry goal came in the 3-0 derby victory over Finn Harps later that month and he has become firm favourite with the City fans as City seek to secure a place in the Europa league for next season.