DERRY CITY: City back on track with comfortable win over Bohs

Derry City 2, Bohemians 0

DERRY CITY's winless run finally came to an end with a comfortable victory over a toothless Bohemians side at Maginn Park.

The impressive Dean Jarvis netted his second goal of the season with a powerful 30th minute header from Aaron McEneff's free-kick which settled the nerves at the Buncrana venue.

And McEneff, who netted a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with St Patrick's Athletic last weekend made certain of the win with a well dispatched penalty kick on 68 minutes.

It was a well deserved and welcome win for Kenny Shiels' charges who moved into fourth spot in the Airtricity Premier Division table despite going on that six game winless run in the league.

Shiels had made two changes to the team which drew 2-2 with St Pat's last week with Josh Daniels and Nathan Boyle replacing Lukas Schubert, who dropped to the bench, and the injured Mikhail Kennedy.

Ex-City winger, Paddy Kavanagh engineered the first chance of the game on five minutes when he got in behind Ben Doherty and flashed the ball across the face of goal but Kaleem Simon couldn't get a touch and the chance was lost.

McEneff whipped in an 11th minute free-kick into the back post where Ronan Curtis got in front of his man but his strike on the half volley was parried clear by Shane Supple.

Bohs did well to frustrate their hosts who were struggling to get into any sort of rhythm during a largely uneventful 20 minute period. However, the breakthrough arrived on the half hour mark when Jamie Doyle fouled Daniels. McEneff swung the resultant free-kick dangerously into the Bohs penalty area where Jarvis rose highest to head into the corner - his second goal of the campaign.

It was the first time in seven games the Candystripes took the lead and the goal gave Shiels' troops a real lift as they finished the half in the ascendancy.

And while McEneff called Supple into action with a long distance strike on 39 minutes, they couldn't add to their slender advantage before the interval.

Derry made a promising start to the second half and Conor McDermott did well to drive into the 18 yard box and his low drilled strike was deflected behind.

Nathan Boyle did superbly to dispossess Rob Cornwall and race clean through on goal but with Supple coming to close down the angle, the Derry striker scuffed his shot wide of the net.

Derry should've stretched their lead on 64 minutes when Boyle chased down a long ball from Harry Monaghan. He brushed off the challenge of Dylan Hayes and sent a pacy ball across the six yard box and Barry McNamee somehow put his shot over the bar from four yards with the goal at his mercy.

When Ben Doherty was taken down just inside the Bohs penalty area by a rash challenge from Dan Byrne, referee, Rob Harvey immediately pointed to the spot,

McEneff slotted the spotkick into the left corner but the match official ordered a retake as Bohemians players encroached.

Up stepped McEneff again and this time he placed his penalty to the left of the keeper to double City's advantage - his second penalty against the Gypsies this season!

Derry City: G. Doherty; C. McDermott, A. Barry, D. Jarvis, B. Doherty; J. Daniels, H. Monaghan (R. Holden 88), A. McEneff, R. Curtis; B. McNamee, N. Boyle; Subs Not Used - E. Grimes, S. Todd, S. Whiteside, M. Timlin, N. Low, L. Schubert.

Bohemians: S. Supple; D. Hayes, R. Cornwall, D. Byrne, L. Fitzgerald; P, Kavanagh, I. Morris, O. Brennan, J. Doyle ( F. Sule 75); G. Poyton ( D. Casey 75) ; K. Simon; Subs Not Used - G. Murray, P. Gannon, D. Corcoran, K. Ward, E. Morgan.

Referee - Robert Harvey (Dublin).