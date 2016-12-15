DERRY CITY: City refuse to rule out use of Celtic Park for Europa League matches

DERRY CITY Football Club insists it hasn’t yet given up hope of securing the use of Celtic Park for its UEFA Europa League matches in 2017.

There was no motion put forward on Derry City’s behalf for the use of the venue at last Monday’s Derry GAA County Convention.

However, Derry City claim, while they are aware of the ‘democratic structures’ of the GAA which forbid the use of its stadia for any games other than those controlled by the association, it remains hopeful of a ‘positive response’.

The statement read: “Meanwhile our supporters will want to know that the club continues to explore the possibility of using Celtic Park for European fixtures and perhaps a few determining fixtures later in the season.

“We are aware and respect the democratic structures of the GAA. But in the context that Celtic Park has been designated as one of the venues in the bid to host the Rugby World Cup, we continue to hope that our overtures may receive an understanding and positive response.”

Season Ticket Allocation

In the context that Celtic Park has been designated as one of the venues in the bid to host the Rugby World Cup, we continue to hope that our overtures may receive an understanding and positive response. Derry City Football Club

Meanwhile. the club, which is set to play its 2017 Airtricity Premier Division fixtures at Maginn Park, Buncrana, also clarified the allocation of season tickets and claimed it could play ‘many’ of its league matches on a Sunday afternoon.

Priority will be given to the club’s ‘elder season ticket holders’ and those who have a condition which would prevent them from standing for the duration of a match.

“Derry City Football Club has released the following statement: As already announced, most of our home games in the coming season will be played in Maginn Park, Buncrana,” read the statement.

The Club have already installed two hundred seats in Maginn. Those seats will be prioritised to our elder season ticket supporters and those who have a condition that would prevent them from standing for the duration of a match.

We are conscious that the word ‘elder’ is not a precise definition, so we would encourage those who are regular season ticket holders and who consider themselves to meet the definition, to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

The Club are also exploring the possibility of installing further seating in another part of the ground.

This is subject, however, to health and safety issues and financial considerations, all of which may be outside our control.

If those seats come on stream, and if any of our more elderly supporters fail to acquire a ticket in the first tranche, they will be given priority to these seats.

The Club believes that this is the most appropriate and equitable distribution that can be achieved in the present circumstances.

We are pleased that some people have already bought their season tickets and have indicated that they will not be expecting or seeking seating facilities, preferring that our older supporters are given preference.

We would hope that many of our regular and new supporters will follow that example. The coming season is going to present unusual challenges to the club. This is a time for all true supporters to get behind the club, financially and morally.

The Club also believes that the new season will have much to commend it. Maginn Park is one of the finest pitches in the country. The ambience will be intimate and exciting. Many of our supporters will recall the long, close and warm relationship between Maginn Park and Derry City Football Club.

“Many of the matches will be played on a Sunday afternoon and many families will have a chance to renew or refresh their relationship with the town and the beautiful surrounds of Buncrana.”