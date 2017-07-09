DERRY CITY: City return to winning ways in style

Derry City 4, Sligo Rovers 0

DERRY City got back on the winning trail in some style as they strolled to victory against a poor Sligo Rovers side at Maginn Park.

After a run of four straight defeats it was a welcome three points for the Candy Stripes who equalled their biggest win of the campaign with a clinical display.

A first half header from Lukas Schubert gave City the lead and Ronan Curtis added a second on the hour mark as the home lot cruised towards a win which moved them to within one point of fourth placed Shamrock Rovers.

Birthday boy, Aaron McEneff added a third from the penalty spot on 75 minutes before substitute Rory Holden netted a fabulous individual effort late on - his first senior goal!

Returning to domestic duties after crashing out of the Europa League at the hands of Danish side, FC Midtjylland midweek, it was Derry's first league win since the 2-1 victory over Galway United on June 2nd.

Kenny Shiels handed a debut to new signing, Darren Cole who came in for the injured Aaron Barry while Conor McDermott also missed out due to a groin strain.

However, Barry McNamee returned after recovering from an ankle injury whiled Rory Patterson was recalled to the starting line-up to bolster the City attack.

And the Candy Stripes appeared to be suffering from a hangover from that heavy European defeat during a laboured start to the game from both sides.

City skipper, Gerard Doherty's misplaced pass was intercepted by Adebayo-Rowling who found Jonah Ayunga but the Derry defence recovered and the chance was lost.

Micheal Schlingermann did superbly to get his fingertips to Aaron McEneff's free-kick which seemed destined for the top corner but the Sligo stopper managed to send it over the bar after eight minutes.

Schubert did well to peel away at the back post moments later to latch onto Ronan Curtis' cross, and when the Austrian laid the ball back into the path of Patterson, who was lurking on the six yard box, Kyle McFadden made a crucial interception.

Derry began to churn through the gears and Patterson had a shot deflected behind before McEneff drilled an effort wide.

Cole was then denied a debut goal on the half hour mark when Schlingermann produced a magnificent save at full stretch to stop the Scotsman's 10 yard volley.

But there was nothing Schlingermann could do to stop Schubert from heading into the net from two yards on 31 minutes after McEneff's shot spun off the Sligo keeper and sat up nicely for the Austrian midfielder.

Schlingermann was again called into action two minutes before the interval to save Patterson's 35 yard strike which skimmed off the wet surface as City finished strongly.

Derry made a bright start to the second half and Patterson fired a snapshot just wide of the post two minutes after the restart.

Schubert sent in an inviting cross from the right and Curtis rose highest to send a downward header towards goal but the inspired Schlingermann produced yet another brilliant save to stop it on the line.

Sligo were on the ropes and Derry finally doubled their advantage on 61 minutes when Nicky Low picked out Curtis inside the Sligo penalty area and he brought the ball down, side-stepped Schlingermann and slotted into the net for his sixth goal of the season.

Ben Doherty was brought down inside the penalty area on 74 minutes after a surging run by McFadden and referee, Paul Tuite pointed to the spot.

Up stepped McEneff who slotted into corner for his eighth goal of the campaign.

Curtis could've added a fourth moments later but his low strike was saved well by Schlingermann.

City substitute, Holden netted a fantastic individual goal four minutes from time as he drifted past three Sligo defenders before sending the ball into the net for his first Derry goal!

In the end it was a comfortable win for the home lot who returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

Derry City: G. Doherty; H. Monaghan (N. Boyle h-t), D. Cole, D. Jarvis, B. Doherty; L. Schubert, N. Low, A. McEneff, R. Curtis (J. Daniels 80); B. McNamee (R. Holden 77); R. Patterson; Subs Not Used - E. Grimes, M. Timlin, S. Whiteside, E. Toal.

Sligo Rovers: M. Schlingermann; S. Sharkey (G. Armstrong h-t), M. Leahy, K. McFadden, R. Donelon; T. Adebayo-Rowling, G. Boylan, R. McCabe (C. Kenny 77), D. Kearns; R. Cretaro; J. Ayunga (M. Place 64); Subs Not Used - S. Patton, C. Roddan, C. Kenny, J. Mahon, J. Keaney.

Referee - Paul Tuite (Dublin)