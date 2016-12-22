DERRY CITY: City to start 2017 campaign at Bohemians

DERRY CITY will begin its 2017 Airtricity Premier Division campaign against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Kenny Shiels’ troops first league game at its temporary home at Maginn Park will be against last season’s First Division champions Limerick on Sunday, March 5th with a 2 p.m. kick-off.

That fixture is followed by a difficult trip to Tallaght to face Shamrock Rovers on March 10th and a visit of champions, Dundalk to Maginn Park on Monday March 13th.

The first North West Derby of the season against Finn Harps will take place on Friday, April 14th at the Buncrana venue.

The ‘Candy Stripe’ will play a total of NINE matches on a Sunday afternoon with the final home match at Maginn Park against Finn Harps on Sunday, October 15th.

For full list of the 2017 Airtricity Premier Division fixtures