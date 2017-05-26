DERRY CITY: Dull affair at United Park

Drogheda United 0-0 Derry City

DERRY CITY produced a lack-lustre display against a well organised Drogheda United side in what was a terrible affair at United Park on Friday night.

Despite having a lot of possession the visitors never really threatened Pete Mahon's outfit and but for some top draw saves by Gerard Doherty, the visitors could have gone home with nothing.

Kenny Shiels made one change from the side which drew at Dundalk in mid-week with Mikhail Kennedy getting just his fourth start in a Candy Stripes jersey, replacing Nathan Boyle who dropped to the bench.

The home side they were forced into one change themselves with ex-City midfielder Killian Brennan missing out with a knee problem and Jake Hyland coming in to replace him. However, in the warm-up right-back Colm Deasy picked up an injury had to be replaced by Conor Kane.

And it was the home side who should have taken the lead on seven minutes as Adam Wixted charged down Aaron Barry's clearance before feeding an unmarked Sean Brennan, but the midfielder somehow fired wide from close range.

United suffered another injury set-back on 18 minutes when goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness fell awkwardly and had to be replaced following a length stoppage with Ryan Coulter the man to take his place.

Derry's first effort on target came on 47 minutes but Ronan Curtis' strike from the left hand edge of the box was easily gathered by a diving Coulter.

A a very disappointing first half saw City's talented midfield trio of NIcky Low, Aaron McEneff and Barry McNamee all struggling to get into the game.

On 56 minutes Doherty had to make a double save to deny City old-boy Mark Griffin when first he denied the striker from close range after he had brought the ball down inside the box before, virtually straight away, Griffin got in behind again but Doherty saved with his feet.

City themselves had half a chance a minute later when Lukas Schubert broke the offside trap, but after rounding the out-rushing Coulter, the Austrian was forced well wide and the chance was gone.

Just after the hour mark Derry made a double substitution with Joshua Daniels and Boyle replacing Curtis and Schubert, as Kenny Shiels went to try and win the game.

The visitors should have fired home on 69 minutes as Kennedy superbly created himself some space to get into the Drogs penalty box, but his well hit drive was kept out by Coulter.

Derry made their final change on 79 minutes as teenager Rory Holden came on for the disappointing McNamee.

Doherty was called into action on 88 minutes this time Jake Hyland saw his snap-shot parried away for a corner.

In stoppage time substitute Holden had a super chance but he headed wide from 10 yards after Low's clever cross had picked out the Gobnascale man.

Drogheda United: McGuinness (Coulter 18), Kane, Farragher, Gallagher, Dunne; Hyland; Byrne (G Brennan 74), McEvoy, S Brennan (Thornton 74), Wixted; Griffin.

Derry City: Doherty, Monaghan, McDermott, Barry, Jarvis; McEneff, Low; Curtis (Daniels 65), McNamee (Holden 79), Schubert (Boyle 65); Kennedy.

Referee: Mr Rob Rogers (Dublin).