DERRY CITY: Former City stars convince Dundee midfielder to join Candy Stripes

SCOTTISH midfielder Nicky Low revealed he agreed to join Derry City on loan after recommendations from two former Candy Stripe stars.

The 25 year-old Dundee playmaker approached Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn and Celtic’s Michael Duffy for their advice when he heard a move to Foyleside was on the cards.

He was teammates with former Brandywell favourite McGinn at Pittodrie and Duffy - who spent several months on loan at Dundee - and both had a part to play in his decision to join Derry.

Indeed, both ex-City wingers spoke highly about their former club, prompting Low to turn down several loan offers from elsewhere to sign a short-term deal with Kenny Shiels’ men.

“I did a bit of research before I came and heard good things from Michael Duffy, who was on loan from Celtic,” said Low. “He gave me a bit of an update and I spoke to Niall McGinn and he said go for it and enjoy it.”

He could well be renewing acquaintances with Duffy sooner that he anticipated, with the Galliagh man believed to be on the verge of joining Dundalk. But it was a conversation with N. Ireland international McGinn which made his mind up on a move to the League of Ireland.

“I asked for their advice,” said Low. “Niall might be a bit too big to be talking to me now,” he laughed. “He’s doing well but he had great words to say about the club and Derry itself.

“When I spoke to him my mind was made up. I had a few other options in Scotland and Norway and places but when I spoke to Kenny on the phone it was the one place I wanted to go. It’s a change and so I’m looking forward to getting going.

“My first impressions are good,” he added. “They’re a good set of lads and the standard is good.

“They look a tight-knit group, which is pleasing.

“A good changing room always helps and the lads seem close so hopefully I can add to that.”

Low, who has one year left on his current three-year deal with Dundee, will be on loan at Derry until the July Transfer Window opens.

However, with the promise of UEFA Europa League action at Derry, the Scot is keeping his options open regarding an extension until the end of the Airtricity Premier Division season.

“I’m delighted,” he continued. “There’s been a few weeks’ talks but I knew it was going to be done before the window. I would have liked to get it done earlier but it’s done now and I’m happy about it.

“My agent had spoke to Kenny (Shiels) briefly and he had me watched for a few games with Dundee and obviously I impressed enough for Kenny to sign me.

“I just want to try and get fit in pre-season and play until the end of June or start of July and take it from there.

“Derry want to extend it and we can do that if both parties are happy and we’re doing well.”

The Greenock native spent five seasons at Aberdeen, where he graduated through the Dons’ youth system before securing a move to Dundee.

He’s had his fair share of injuries in recent years and had an operation on his ankle at the end of last season. He’s hoping his loan spell at Derry can get his career back on track.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries in the past and the last few months have been about getting fit,” he said.

“I’ve been getting wee niggles and I had an operation at the end of last season so it’s been frustrating. But I spoke to the gaffer and we both agreed it was best for me to go out on loan.

Low has represented Aberdeen in Europe and played against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europe League and he’s excited about getting the opportunity of playing European football again should he extend his loan deal at Derry in the summer.

“I’ve played maybe eight games in Europe with Aberdeen and I came on as a sub against Real Sociedad and some big teams which was a great experience.

“You want to play in the big games against big teams in the biggest and hardest games. It will be good to play in those games again if the contract is extended.”

