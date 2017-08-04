DERRY CITY: Josh Daniels departs Brandywell as Glenavon monitor midfielder

Derry City midfielder Josh Daniels is expected to take a break from football after announcing on social media he has left the Brandywell club,

The 21-years-old midfielder has been at Derry for five years, scoring his first goal for the club in last season's 2-2 draw against Finn Harp at Brandywell Stadium.

However, speaking on instagram Daniels said; 'I want to say all the best to the lads. Hopefully they can push on and get Europe this year, as it's the least they deserve. It's a massive decision for me to leave Derry after 5 years at the club. It's all I know, but now it's time to move on and experience something else. I'm excited about what's next to come in life.'

Glenavon are thought to hold an interest in the Ireland under 21 international but it is believed the Galliagh lad will take time before considering his next move.

The talented midfielder has struggled to establish himself in Kenny Shiels starting line-up this season having courageously returned to football last year following the Buncrana Pier tragedy in which he lost five members of his family, including his mother Ruth and sister, Jodie.