DERRY CITY: Josh Daniels nets late winner for City in Rotterdam

JOSH DANIELS netted the winning goal in the second half of Derry City’s pre-season friendly against Dutch club, RKSV Leonidas in Rotterdam this evening.

The City winger netted with four minutes left on the clock to hand Kenny Shiels’ men a deserved victory on their pre-season trip to Holland.

Last season’s top striker, Rory Patterson netted the opening goal on 13 minutes for a strong looking City side which included new signing, Mark Timlin up front alongside the Strabane man.

Austrian midfielder, Lukas Schubert also joined up with the squad as his new deal is set to be completed while Scott Whiteside played alongside Ryan McBride and Dean Jarvis in a three man defence.

Derry took that slender lead into the interval but they were good value for it in the wintry conditions.

The visitors were punished for a mistake two minutes into the second half as new signing, goalkeeper, Eric Grimes allowed Leonidas skipper, Issam el Hank in for the equaliser.

The Candy Stripes should have retaken the lead on the hour mark when awarded a penalty kick but Aaron McEneff hit his effort from the spot straight at keeper, Joa Almeida.

The normally clinical McEneff netted six of his seven goals last season from the penalty spot so he’ll certainly have been disappointed with that effort.

It mattered little, however, as City bounced back with a goal from winger, Daniels late in the game to secure the win for the travelling Candy Stripes.

Derry City - Doherty; Jarvis, McBride, Whiteside; Daniels, Timlin, McNamee, McEneff, Monaghan; Patterson, Curtis; Subs Grimes, Rica, Holden, McDermott, Schubert.