DERRY CITY: Kenny Shiels impressed with Bristol City defender

DERRY City boss, Kenny Shiels admits he’s been impressed by potential loan signing, Bristol City’s Kodi Lyons-Foster.

The former Tottenham Hotspur trainee has also been on the books of Aston Villa and is on the look-out for a loan deal as he attempts to rebuild his career after a spate of injuries.

The 20 year-old centre-half, who played part of Derry City’s pre-season 3-0 win over UCD at the AUL Complex, Dublin, has been sidelined with a broken fibula and injured his medial knee ligaments during a frustrating spell which saw him released by Aston Villa.

The Londoner, who played alongside City midfielder, Aaron McEneff during his time with Spurs, is currently benefiting from a clean bill of health and has featured in over 20 games for Bristol City’s under-23s this season. He played alongside skipper, Ryan McBride and Scott Whiteside in a back three as Nathan Boyle opened the scoring for the Candy Stripes in the first half before Rory Patterson added a brace of goals in the second half.

Shiels was delighted with the performance from his players as new signing Nicky Low impressed on his debut in the middle of the park.

Another to show glimpses of real potential was trialist, Lyons-Foster who will remain with the squad for the upcoming games against Cabinteely (tomorrow) and Shelbourne (Wednesday).

He’s a good player and he did well. We’re having a wee look at him and he’ll be here for three days so we’ll see what happens. Kenny Shiels

Shiels was coy about a potential deal for the defender at this early stage but admitted he was impressed with his performance against the students.

“He’s a good player and he did well,” said Shiels. “We’re having a wee look at him and he’ll be here for three days so we’ll see what happens.”

Frustrated after City’s pre-season friendly against Glentoran at the Oval was called off at late notice on Friday, Shiels was delighted to see his players get a game under their belts.

“We’re not keeping the scores, we’re just trying to get our game conditioning up to speed. It was a really good game of football. The boys were very good in really very difficult conditions. They worked hard and did all the things we asked of them and it was very competitive. It’s about getting good time on the pitch and the boys enjoying themselves. This is the games programme just started now. We’ve got Institute, Coleraine, Dergview after these Dublin games and we might fit one more in if we can.”

