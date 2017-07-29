DERRY CITY: Kenny Shiels makes double swoop to strengthen City's Euro bid

DERRY CITY manager, Kenny Shiels has moved quickly to bolster his squad ahead of Monday's Transfer Deadline by completing a double swoop for two attacking players.

The Candy Stripes boss has signed former Sligo Rovers attacking midfielder, Mikey Place and Slovakian winger, Jozef Dolny in a bid to strengthen the club's grip on third place and European qualification.

Both players unavailable for tomorrow's visit of Limerick, however will both be straight into the squad to face Shamrock Rovers next Friday night in Tallaght.

Place, who graduated through the underage ranks at the Bit O'Red, made 10 appearances for the first team since making his senior debut against St Patrick's Athletic in April 2016, scoring once.

The Galwegian played his youth football with Dunmore Town and Lough Harps as well as in Dublin with Lucan United. While with the Dublin side he represented Republic of Ireland at under-17 level.

Meanwhile,25 year-old winger, Dolny is a versatile attacking player who can operate both on the left and right flanks or as a striker.

The Slovak, who had attracted interest from Irish League club, Glentoran, was most recently plying his trade with Polish side, TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała in the Polish top division.

Commenting on the double signing, Shiels explains the duo will add much needed competition for places.

"I've been following Jozef and he actually came over to play for Glentoran in midweek," he explained. "I watched the game and he did very well.

"He can play anywhere along the front, he can lead the line or play as a second striker.

"Mickey (Place) is a development player with good with good qualities. There's a good pathway here for Mikey and a good environment for him to fit into here.

"Both of my signings give me cover but are also ready to come in.

"We have to have competition for places which we haven't really had With Mark (Timlin) leaving us it gave me an opportunity to fill that void."