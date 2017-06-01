DERRY CITY: Low to miss United test

Derry City manager, Kenny Shiels, wants a performance and three points when Galway United visit Maginn Park tomorrow night (7.45 p.m.)

Shiels who watched his side fail to score in their last two games, was fuming after last Friday night’s scoreless draw at Drogheda and, predictably, the Magherafelt man has demanded an all round improved display against Shane Keegan’s basement side.

“We need to do everything in our power to win the match,” insisted Shiels.

“But we also need to put in a performance. It’s important to win, but we’ve also got to get back to playing the way we can.

“We have worked on a quite a few things this week so, hopefully, there’s enough information and advice to help us to perform better.”

In March, at Eamon Deacy Park, the ‘Tribesmen’ knocked City out of the EA Sports Cup and also drew 0-0 in the league so Shiels is anxious to redress the balance with a win tomorrow evening but he admits his players can’t take nothing for granted.

“Galway are a difficult team for every other side, because of the way they play,” he noted.

“Sometimes they go three, sometimes they go four or even five at the back and they have got good players.

“Ronan Murray is a fantastic capture for them and the league’s bigger fish will probably go and take him off them for next season.

“He’s a good player and one that we have to watch. Obviously they have top quality in Vinny Faherty, Kevin Devaney and Gary Shanahan who all top players.

“Defensively they have Lee Grace and Marc Ludden, so you look at all those players and realise that they have a formidable squad.”

With Shamrock Rovers seeing off Bray Wanderers in midweek, a victory for the “Candy Stripes” could do wonders.

Indeed, if results fall in Derry’s favour then it’s possible they could finish in third spot going into the mid-season break.

“To be in fourth place with so many things that has happended to us, I think we have done remarkable well,” Shiels added.

“We could win and be in third at the break, what an achievement that would be.”

On the team front, Derry will be without strikers Mikhail Kennedy and Rory Patterson while talented midfielder Nicky Low also misses out with a bruised foot which hasn’t healed properly, according to Shiels.

Kennedy has sustained a broken toe while Patterson is not expected to return until after the break.