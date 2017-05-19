DERRY CITY: McEneff inspires City win

Derry City 3-1 Shamrock Rovers

Derry City secured their second win of the season over an in-form Shamrock Rovers side, a rain soaked Maginn Park.

The 'Candy Stripes' scored at the perfect time in both the first and second half, thanks to Aaron McEneff's brace.

The midfielder fired home an unstoppable pile driver early on and his 90th minute penalty sealed the points, in what was a hard fought battle.

City made one change to the side which drew at Limerick, with Lukas Schubert coming in for Joshua Daniels, who dropped to the bench.

Rovers were inches away from taking an early lead but Gary Shaw's header from Graham Burke's right wing free-kick, flashed just wide,

Derry took the lead on six minutes in spectacular style as McEneff's great strike flew past Rovers keeper Tomer Chencinski and clipped the underside of the bar on it's way into the net.

Rovers equalised on 20 minutes in equally impressive fashion as Burke volleyed home in stunning style, firing home with his weaker right foot, after Gary Shaw's layoff found the midfielder on the left hand edge of the box.

Derry, who were starting to get a better foothold in the game, went back in front on 45 minutes following a super passing move which ended with Schubert's pass in from the right finding Barry McNamee, who calmly slotted the ball home past Chencinski.

That was McNamee's sixth goal of the season incredibly all into the Ferris Lane end of the ground.

Derry were inches away from adding a third on 55 minutes but Chencinski produced a stunning save, keeping out Ronan Curtis' 25 yard curling strike.

Kenny Shiels' side deservedly wrapped up the three points on 90 minutes when Curtis was brought down inside the box by Rovers substitute Sean Heaney and McEneff fired home the resulting spot-kick, to spark wild celebrations amongst the home support.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan, McDermott, Barry, Jarvis (B Doherty 86); Schubert (Daniels 81), Low, McEneff, Curtis (Timlin 91); McNamee; Boyle.

Shamrock Rovers: Chencinski, Byrne, Webster, Lopes (Heaney 68), Finn, Miele, Shaw, McAllister, Madden, Clarke (Meenan 61), Burke (O'Connor 81).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).