DERRY CITY: McNamee loving Ferris Lane End at Maginn Park

Derry City’s Barry McNamee laughed at the suggestion to rename one end at their adopted Buncrana home in his honour!

The Ramelton man has scored six goals this season and all six have been scored into the Ferris Lane End of Maginn Park.

“Maybe I work harder to score down at that end,” he joked, “That’s six goals this year but I’ll take them whenever and wherever they come.

“At the minute they are coming down that side and I’ll take that, but I really don’t know why.

“Tto be honest it doesn’t matter to me what end we score at, or whoever scores, just as long as we keep getting the three points.

“The changing room is in a much better mood than what it was that night in Limerick.”

Beating Rovers means we have three points in the bag now we go to Dundalk on Tuesday night and we want to go there trying to win, so we can close the gap on them. Barry McNamee

The 25-year-old now turns his attentions to a trip to Dundalk as they play their second of three games in seven days on Tuesday night.

“Obviously after the Limerick game we sat down and said that we had four games before the break and we wanted to pick up as many points as we can,” he added.

“Beating Rovers means we have three points in the bag. Now we go to Dundalk and we want to go there trying to win, so we can close the gap on them.

“We have made bit of gap between us and (Shamrock) Rovers, so we have to consider the teams in front of us and that challenge is right in our face this Tuesday.”

McNamee felt the win and over all atmosphere and display against the Tallaght men was just rewards for City’s improved displays in recent weeks.

“We have had a lot of draws over the last couple of weeks and we needed to get back to winning ways sometime,” he confirmed.

“We are very light in terms of our squad and while we had a full bench on Friday night, there’s no one left other than the U19 players and it’s unfair to throw them in.

“Kenny has told us he’s looking to strengthen in July and it’s about us picking up as many points as we can until we get a bit more depth to the team.

“We have had a lot of draws recently, so it was just good to get three points on the board.

“The win also creates that bit of gap between us and (Shamrock) Rovers and it’s nice to have a good mood in the changing room.

“Last week at Limerick we were bitterly disappointed conceding in the last minute and I think Kenny (Shiels) and Hugh (Harkin) deserve credit for upping the intensity in training.

“Training was great all week leading up to the Rovers game and you could tell that at the start of the game, as we flew right out of the blocks, were in their faces right at the beginning and obviously got a great goal from Aaron (McEneff) and deserved to be in front early on.”