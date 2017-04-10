DERRY CITY: Nicky Low apologises for poor night

Midfielder Nicky Low apologised to the travelling Derry City supporters following Friday night’s heavy 3-0 loss to in-form Cork City.

The 25-year-old felt John Caulfield’s side were just too good on the evening, but he and his team-mates just didn’t get started.

I’m the first to admit, I didn’t play well enough myself and I can only apologise to the fans. Nicky Low

“It’s disappointing, but obviously, credit to Cork, they won 3-0, but as a team we were poor all over the pitch tonight and there’s no hiding that,” he insisted.

“The boys will admit that we weren’t good enough and we can only apologise to the fans who travelled down.”

Low, who has settled into life with the ‘Candy Stripes’ like a duck to water, felt the defeat is a wakeup call for all the squad.

“Credit to Cork, but we weren’t good and as I said that’s taking nothing away from them, but that’s a wakeup call for us going into a derby next week,” he stated.

“It’s not nice to lose any game, but especially when you lose 3-0 away from home in the game, so as this. We need to bounce back and I’m sure first thing on Sunday morning we’ll get back to work and try to win against Finn Harps.”

The Dundee loanee doesn’t believe the recent emotional heartache of Ryan McBride’s sudden death has had anything to do with their last two outings, which has seen City lose to Bray Wanderers and Cork.

“Obviously, it was hard but we need to pick ourselves up and stop feeling sorry for ourselves,” he added.

“That’s not why we have lost our last two games, maybe Bray played a part, a slight emotion before the game, but listen we didn’t play well enough against Cork, it’s just a simple as that.

“It’s up to us as a team to make it right this week and on Sunday morning, we started to pick it up again and start to pick up the wins that we need to stay up at the top half of the table.”

Low feels a home encounter against neighbours Finn Harps, is the perfect game to have and he’s hoping the supporters come out in their numbers.

“To be honest it couldn’t be a better game for us and hopefully we get another sell-out,” he said.

“The crowds have been incredible at Maginn since I have come and obviously, the boys are enjoying it at Maginn Park, because it’s wee and tight ground and it has been a good atmosphere but this is a derby and it doesn’t get much better than derbies and the fans obviously want to get bragging rights, so we need to give them something to cheer about after the last two results.”