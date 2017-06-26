DERRY CITY: Nicky Low 'delighted' after extending his loan deal

DERRY'S in-form Scottish midfielder, Nicky Low has provided Kenny Shiels with a huge boost ahead of Thursday night's UEFA Europa League first round qualifier in Denmark by extending his loan deal until the end of the season.

Low, who has a year to run on his current Dundee contract, was initially signed on loan from the SPL club until June 30th, however, after ongoing negotiations with both the player and his parent club, Derry City today announced they have finally reached an agreement.

And 25 year-old Low, who has emerged as a fans' favourite since impressing from the start of the current campaign, insists he's 'excited' about extending his time on Foyleside until November 7th next as the Candy Stripes prepare for this week's trip to face FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

“I have enjoyed my time here and it was only the league campaign, but now we are going into Europe, then we have the FAI Cup and we’ll be looking to do well in the league to try and get back into Europe for next season,” he said.

“So there’s a lot of things happening here and I’m excited to see where it takes us, so I’m absolutely delighted things are now sorted out.”