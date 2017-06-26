DERRY CITY: Nicky Low has 'unfinished business' at Derry City

NICKY LOW believes he would have regretted leaving Derry City in favour of a return to the SPL with Dundee and is ‘excited’ about completing a full season in the League of Ireland.

The 25 year-old Scot today agreed to extend his loan deal until November 7th next, claiming he had ‘unfinished business’ at Derry.

His future at Dens Park was thrown into doubt when Paul Hartley was sacked as Dundee manager and replaced by Neil McCann.

With one year remaining on his Dundee contract Low was waiting to hear if he would be part of McCann’s plans and had contemplated returning to fight for his place.

However, after much deliberation, the Greenock man decided he had more to gain by remaining at Derry and felt he owed the club for making him feel so welcome since joining on an initial six month loan deal last January. The paperwork has yet to be finalised but the deal is expected to be confirmed imminently.

And with City’s Europa League campaign to look forward to this week, Low is delighted to get his future sorted after a ‘difficult’ few months.

“The last few months have been difficult as I didn’t know what was happening with the new manager at Dundee so I’m just glad to get it all over with and get it signed and sorted,” he said. “I can now crack on with my football.”

Low refused to let the uncertainty surrounding his future affect his game over the past few weeks and has been in terrific form for Kenny Shiels’ side, making 16 appearances in total and developing a promising partnership with Aaron McEneff.

“I’m a professional, it’s my job so I can’t let anything off the pitch distract me. Obviously in the past I’ve had problems of the pitch but when you’re playing you concentrate on doing your best for the team, the manager and the fans.

“I feel like I’ve done well and my form has been good so hopefully I can keep it up for the remainder of the season.

“I could have went back to Dundee and fought for my place but since I’ve come in to the club I’ve been made to feel welcome by everybody at the club and the fans. I’ve enjoyed it so much.

“I’ve been playing every week and just felt it was right for me to stay here until the end of the season. I wanted to play a full season and touch wood I don’t get any more injuries like previous times and I can get a full season under my belt.

“There’s no hiding the fact that in Scotland with Dundee I was injured a lot. That’s why I came here - to get game-time and get back to playing my best football and I feel like I’m playing really well.

“I could’ve went back there but we’ve a lot of games coming up, games in Europe and games I’m looking forward to like in the FAI Cup and we’re fighting for Europe so there’s a lot of stuff to play for and I didn’t want to leave that to go back to Scotland and start playing.

“I just felt there was unfinished business for us here as a team and we need to kick on up the table and start winning games again. I spoke to my agent and I just felt leaving now just wouldn’t be right.

“If I had of left this all behind there would’ve been regret so that was a big reason why I stayed.”

The former Aberdeen man, who helped the Dons win the Scottish League Cup in 2014, believes Derry is the perfect place to re-ignite his career. “I can look forward to keeping playing and that would be nearly a year of football without being injured and show people.

“There’s been a lot of people watching me anyway in the League of Ireland as there’s lots of scouts come here so I’m putting myself in the shop window as well.

“When I go back I’ll have six months left of my Dundee contract so I’m sure if I keep doing well I get something at the end of my contract.”