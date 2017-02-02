DERRY CITY: Pair delighted with King’s U21 call-up

Derry City’s Ronan Curtis is delighted to have received a second call-up by Noel King for the Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad.

Curtis, who played in two friendlies against Czech Republic and Slovakia during a training camp in Spain November, is over the moon to be back in the squad for next week’s training game against Ireland Amateur.

“I’m just glad to get another call up again,” he stated.

“I was away in Spain and I didn’t do too bad. I wasn’t expecting to play in the two games because it was a big squad, but I played in the first game and got 90 minutes and then I came on in the second game and scored, so I wasn’t too bad.”

The 20-year-old who really made big strides last season with Kenny Shiels’ side is hoping to kick-on this campaign and he would love a run up front.

“I hit the ground running last year and I did well and improved when Kenny played me more, but this year I’ll be looking to try and get more games than last year,” he added.

“I am a striker but Kenny was playing me on the wing because that’s where I was playing a lot with the U19’s, But, as I said, I am a striker and Kenny put me up top for the last few games last season, so we’ll wait and see what happens this season.”

Another man looking to make a big impact with the ‘Candy Stripes’ in 2017 is Ben Doherty.

The former Institute man is also delighted to be part of Noel King’s squad.

“The last time I played international football was U17 in the Centenary Shield with Northern Ireland, but this is U21 with the Republic and you just want to be playing international football at the end of the day, hopefully kick-on and impress when I’m down there, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I got a bit of experience in and around the first team and we did well, but hopefully this year I can kick-on and really get into the team and play more regularly.

“The games in the first team are more technical, sharper and you don’t have much time on the ball, but you are in there to impress every time you play, so I just hope I can do that this season.

“Obviously myself Ronan and Josh want to kick-on and progress our careers and going to Dublin, you never know who might be watching, but we just have to wait and see what happens when we are down there.”