DERRY CITY: PFAI 5K run in aid of Ryan McBride Foundation

PFA Ireland will have our FAI Cup Final charity run this year in aid of the Ryan McBride Foundation.

The Foundation was set up following the untimely and tragic death of the former Derry City captain and legend Ryan McBride at the age of 27.

The aim of the foundation is to help young people to realise their full potential, to support, assist and inspire young players to achieve what Ryan achieved and to assist groups that Ryan supported during his life.

Ryan’s sister, Caitlin McBride said, “As family we are honoured that the PFA Ireland have organised this year’s run in Ryan’s memory and to raise funds for the Ryan McBride Foundation. Since Ryan’s death it has been a great comfort to see the high regard in which he was held by his team mates, opponents and fans of League of Ireland clubs.

“We miss Ryan every day and he has left a void that cannot be filled however, The Ryan Foundation has given us great focus and we hope that this will keep Ryan’s name alive and build on his legacy.

“We will work tirelessly and on a cross community basis to inspire young people to set goals and work towards achieving their dreams by using the unique story of Ryan’s rise to become captain of his hometown club. Thank you again to the PFA Ireland and good luck to all of the runners!!”

The run is open to all players and to those within the football community. It is not a race and is for runners of all ages and abilities. There is a minimum entrance fee of €50 which can be raised through sponsorship or paid on the day.

In total, it is hoped to raise over €5,000 and we urge everyone to get involved if they can.

All race participants will get a free ticket to the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final and Continenal Tyres Women’s FAI Cup Final and will be provided with a t-shirt/running vest on the day.

You need to confirm your attendance prior to the event by calling the office on 0035318999356 or email

ollie@pfai.ie or stephen@pfai.ie.

Sponsorship cards are also available from the office.

The following are the details for the day of the run on Sunday November 5th.

9.30am-10.15am – Registration at Lansdowne Rugby Club (Aviva Stadium). 10.15am – Bus departs rugby club for start line in Crumlin. 10.30am – Race start. 11.15am – Race finishes at Lansdowne Rugby Club. 12pm – Refreshments in bar at Lansdowne Rugby Club.