DERRY CITY: Ronan Curtis' proposed move to Sweden falls through

RONAN Curtis' proposed move to Swedish club, Ostersunds has fallen through after the player failed to agree personal terms with the club.

Ostersunds chairman, Daniel Kindberg declared his interest in signing the in-form City forward and claimed initial negotiations were both 'positive' and 'constructive' with Curtis flying to Sweden to resume talks yesterday (Thursday).

Commenting to the 'Journal' last night, Mr Kindberg was hopeful a deal could be reached claiming Curtis had the potential to succeed in the Swedish top flight.

“We could see clearly his attributes can be good for the game we play,” Kindberg said. “We’ve done quite well in such a short time and we see his strengths and his qualities can be fast-tracked and developed with us. “We’ve also noticed his eagerness to develop and take on new challenges and those are qualities we really want to take on board with us and see what path we can take together."

However, talks broke down early this morning when the club failed to agree a deal with the player and the transfer, which is understood to have been worth in the region of £100,000 to Derry City, now won't go ahead before tonight's Swedish transfer deadline.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who has netted six times this season for the Candy Stripes, is currently on a return flight to Ireland and is expected to be included in Kenny Shiels' side who take on Dundalk in the FAI Cup First Round clash at Oriel Park this Sunday.