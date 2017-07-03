DERRY CITY: Shiels doesn’t want Candystripes to follow Wanderers

Kenny Shiels admits Derry City could quite easily find themselves in similar financial difficulties as troubled Bray Wanderers if they don’t monitor their spending.

Last weekend Wanderers’ players were advised that they can begin talking to other clubs and that there is only enough money at the club to cover next week’s wages, according to the PFAI, and Shiels doesn’t want City to get into a similar state.

“We won’t go into over-spend,” admitted Shiels. “You don’t want to go down that road, because look at what’s happening to other clubs.

“People have to understand that we won’t be going into over-spend that’s for sure. If we don’t monitor what we do, that could be us so easily.”

City face Danish side Midtjylland in their Europa League second leg clash, at the Sligo Showgrounds KO 7.45 p.m.

Trailing 6-1 from the first leg, Shiels knows Thursday night’s encounter is going to be just as tough and he also conceded that duo Conor McDermott and Barry McNamee are likely to miss out again.

“I don’t know if we’ll have anyone back,” he added. “Sam Todd and Cathal Farren might be available to back up the bench, but it doesn’t look like Barry and Conor will make it.

“Yes, we know that we are coming up against a top side, but we also know that we can do better. It’s going to be strange playing a European home game away from home, but it was good of Sligo to provide us with the venue so we are appreciative of that and hopefully we can give a good display.”