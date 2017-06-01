DERRY CITY: Shiels targets four signings

Kenny Shiels is anxious to add four new players to strengthen his squad before the transfer window opens next month,

The Derry boss, who refused to identify his targets, is understood to be working hard behind the scenes.

I’m hoping to bring in four players, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things develop. Kenny Shiels

“There’s movement, but nothing concrete just yet, but I’m fighting a lot of battles to get new players in,” he insisted.

“I’m hoping to bring in four players, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things develop.

“Obviously, there is competition for players, but we’ll have to wait and see, nothing can be taken for granted.

“If there’s a good player out there and it’s possible that we can get him, then we’ll go for him.

“We are fully aware of the areas where we need to strengthen and I’m totally focused on players who can fill those roles,” added the Derry boss.

“Young Eoin Toal has been in with us for three weeks and he has done fantastically well on the training ground and that’s a good option for us.”

Shiels also admitted that the situation surrounding midfielder Nicky Low, who misses tomorrow night’s clash against Galway United, is far from clear.

The 25-year-old’s loan spell with Dundee is due to expire next month but Shiels believes until there is a new manager appointed at Dens Park, the situation won’t be resolved.

“We don’t know anything yet in regards Nicky. We have to wait and see who the manager is going to be.”