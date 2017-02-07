DERRY CITY: Shiels urges fans to purchase season tickets

KENNY Shiels has urged Derry City supporters to purchase a season ticket for the 2017 Airtricity Premier Division campaign.

The Derry City boss reckons no other club in Ireland can boost as many local players within their ranks as the Candy Stripes and is hoping the ‘Brandywell Faithful’ will turn out in force at the club’s temporary new home in Maginn Park.

“We’ve got the more local players playing for the team than anyone else in Ireland,” he said. “For a club which has so many home grown, local players it sends out a good message to the local people that there’s an identity there and I’d like to see them come out and support us.”

Derry City’s Commercial Marketing Manager, Orlaith Meenan echoed Shiels’ plea and urged fans to get their tickets as soon as possible to guarantee entry into the club’s home games.

“I would encourage past season ticket holders and anyone thinking about coming to the games to please purchase a season ticket,” she said. “This is a challenging season for everyone: the team, club and of course the supporters, but it is a season when we need your support the most.

“Not only is the season ticket more cost effective but it guarantees entry to every game and priority for European tickets. With Maginn Park being smaller than the Brandywell the demand for match tickets this year will be higher than before.

“Add that to the fact that we have had keen interest from the people of Inishowen, we will certainly have a higher demand for tickets and less space to accommodate.”