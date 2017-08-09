DERRY CITY: Swedish club 'hopeful' of finalising Ronan Curtis deal within next 24 hours

Ostersunds FK chairman, Daniel Kindberg has confirmed Derry City has accepted their bid for talented forward, Ronan Curtis.

The Swedish Superettan club, has held 'intense discussions' with the Candy Stripes this week and have reached an agreement with the club over a fee while Kindberg is 'hopeful' a deal can be struck with the player within the next 24 hours following 'very constructive and very positive talks'.

With the Swedish transfer window set to close this Friday, Ostersunds FK chief, Kindberg is anxious to finalise the transfer by tomorrow (Thursday) with Curtis expected to travel to Sweden to discuss personal terms.

"I would really hope that all the parts of the deal would have a mutual agreement by tomorrow so we can arrange everything as early as we need," said the Ostersunds Chairman.

"So things have to move very fast tonight. Our window closes on Friday and we have had intense discussions with Derry and of course with Curtis.

"There is a common interest in sorting this out and we are in a good path for him to come over. But in the end, it's the last decision is always the player's. We have had very constructive and very positive talks, so we are positive.

"We are waiting tonight to get the last things in place but we feel we are close to getting a positive agreement."

Republic of Ireland U21 international, Curtis, caught Ostersunds manager, Graham Potter's eye when he scored in Derry City's 6-1 Europa League first round, first leg defeat to FC Midtjylland in June in Denmark.