DERRY CITY: Whose goal was it anyway?

AUSTRIAN midfielder, Lukas Schubert was reluctant to accept any of the plaudits for netting City’s second goal against Limerick.

Rory Patterson latched onto Conor McDermott’s cutback on the edge of the area and his drilled effort looked destined for the bottom corner before Schubert guided it beyond Brendan Clarke with the slightest of touches.

Both players will no doubt be waiting for confirmation from the FAI as any post-match evidence was inconclusive. However, both players will be hoping it is handed to City’s No. 11 for his first goal of a campaign devastated by injury.

There was plenty of debate amongst the players afterwards but Schubert, who will have taken his tally to three goals this season should it stand in his favour, felt Patterson ‘deserved’ the credit.

“Rory deserved it more,” he said. “He shot and I tried to get out of the way and it came off me and went in. He worked so hard to get back after injury so he deserved that goal and I’m happy to give it to him.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, the team is the most important thing.”

It was an excellent all-round display from Derry whose slick passing and movement left Limerick all at sea. And Schubert reckons City have learned a lot from their UEFA Europa League opponents, Danish club, FC Midtjylland who brushed them aside in a 10-2 aggregate scoreline in the first round qualifier last month.

“Everyone moved the ball quickly,” he said. “We learned a lot from the Midtjylland games and how they moved the ball.

“We were up for it from the first whistle and after nine minutes we were 2-0 up. It was a dream start so we’re very happy with the result.

“The potential of the young players in this club is very good. The competition in training; the levels have increased and I have to give a little bit more to keep my shirt.”