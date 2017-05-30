Derry's Daniel Lafferty named in NI squad

Derry man, Daniel Lafferty, has been named in the Northern Ireland squad due to take on New Zealand and Azerbaijan.

Lafferty, 28, helped Sheffied United win the League One title this season and played for Derry City from 2010 to 2012.

Michael O’Neill’s team host New Zealand on Friday, and they will then spend four days in Turkey before visiting Azerbaijan in a World Cup Group C qualifier on Saturday June 10.

Northern Ireland are currently second in World Cup Russia 2018 qualification Group C behind Germany.