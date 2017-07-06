EUROPA LEAGUE: Four star Midtjylland see off Derry

Derry City 1-4 Midtjylland

DERRY CITY'S Europa League adventure ended disappointing with another heavy loss to Midtjylland.

The Danish's slick passing possession game for a second week running was too much for City to handle and but for some top draw saves by Gerard Doherty they could have loss by a bigger margin.

City boss Kenny Shiels certainly had one eye on Sunday's league game against Sligo Rovers, as experienced striker Rory Patterson dropped to the bench with Lukas Schubert coming into the starting line-up.

Another man gaining European experience for the first time was young defender Scott Whiteside who started in place of the injury Aaron Barry.

Midtjylland boss Jess Thorup showed his intent as despite leading 6-1 from the first leg, he decided to stick with the same side.

The visitors only needed seven minutes to take the lead after some slick passing ended with Andre Romer's right wing centre found an unmarked Paul

Onuachu, who made no mistake firing low into Gerard Doherty's bottom right corner.

Minutes later super play by Nathan Boyle ended with his centre flashing just in front of Schubert and Ronan Curtis' strike was blocked by Kristian Riis.

On 20 minutes Doherty was called into action as Onuachu broke clear to latch onto Jakob Poulsen's pass, but his drive was saved by the City keeper.

Soon after Doherty raced off his line to deny Simon Kroon, but the loose ball fell to Janus Drachmann, but his attempted effort into the unguarded goal sailed just wide.

Credit to City who went close to levelling things on 26 minutes but Curtis' well hit volley from the edge of the box was saved by Midtjylland keeper Jesper Hansen.

Doherty had to make another smart save on 37 minutes as Simon Kroon, who netted a brace last week, raced clear down the right, but his strike was saved by the City keeper.

From Poulsen's resulting corner was fizzed into the near post and that man Onuachu made no mistake again tucking the ball home.

City kept their head up and pulled one back on 41 minutes as midfielder Aaron McEneff picked up a loose ball before racing into the visitor's penalty box and coolly side footing home past Hansen, to give the large travelling support something to cheer about.

Early in the second half danger man Kroon raced clear down the left skipped away from Harry Monaghan, but his shot was saved by Doherty.

Minutes later a fantastic right wing run by Poulsen ended with his fantastic cross found Onuachu but his shot on the stretch was somehow kept out by Doherty and Tim Sparv fired the loose ball wide.

On 55 minutes another Poulsen free-kick caught out City, but fortunately Onuachu's header flew well wide.

Midtjylland added a third on 59 minutes as substitute Gustav Wikheim latched onto Onuachu's pass before seeing his left footed strike beat Doherty despite the keeper's his best efforts.

Wikheim slotted in well down the left and his clever pass on 69 minutes found Onuachu inside the six yard box and the striker made no mistake side footing home to complete his hat-trick.

Sparv was inches away from scoring a fifth on 85 minutes but the Finnish international saw his left footed long range strike superbly kept out by Doherty.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan, Whiteside (Todd 71), Jarvis, B Doherty; Schubert, McEneff, Low, Holden (Timlin 76), Curtis; Boyle (Patterson 62).

Midtjylland: J Hansen, Romer (Nissen 70), Riis (K Hansen HT), Korcsmar, Dal Hende; Sparv; Drachmann, Poulsen; Kroon (Wikheim 58), Onuachu, Hassan.

Referee: Mr Rade Obrenovic (Slovenia).