FAI CUP: Derry City crash out of Cup at Oriel Park

Dundalk 4, Derry City 0

DERRY CITY crashed out of the FAI Cup at the first round stage after a comprehensive defeat to last season's runners-up Dundalk at Oriel Park.

It was the second successive season the Lilywhites have ended Derry's cup hopes having dumped the Candy Stripes out of the competition after a semi-final replay in 2016.

Derry got off to the worst possible start in this tie as John Mountney netted after just 46 seconds.

Dundalk had dominated the scoring chances but Aaron McEneff came close to an equaliser when he clipped the crossbar with a superb strike from 25 yards.

The hosts doubled the lead from the penalty spot five minutes after the break through David McMillan who had been fouled by Dean Jarvis.

And Mountney added his second of the tie with a stunning strike from distance before ex-Derry City winger, Michael Duffy made it 4-0 in the final minute.

The defeat will be particularly hard to take for Kenny Shiels as no less than FOUR former Derry City players made significant contributions to Dundalk's victory.

So Derry's FAI Cup campaign ended at the first hurdle but they get an early chance of revenge when they welcome Dundalk to Maginn Park next Sunday in the league.

Ronan Curtis was a welcome name on the City teamsheet prior to kick-off having made his return from Sweden where he had held unsuccessful talks with Ostersunds.

Lukas Schubert replaced the suspended Conor McDermott at right back and Dean Jarvis was restored to his regular left-back role.

Nathan Boyle was the only other change from the team which defeated Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght last weekend as he replaced Rory Holden.

It was a disastrous start for City as McEleney found Sean Gannon on the right wing and his cross was turned into the net at close range by Mountney with less than 50 seconds on the clock.

And ex-Derry City winger, Michael Duffy came so close to finding a second for the Lilywhites on three minutes when he drilled a powerful strike just wide of the left post.

Dane Massey then split the City defence on eight minutes with a lovely pass to bring Duffy into play and his low cross went dangerously across the face of the Derry goalmouth but there was no one there to take advantage.

McEleney and Duffy were tormenting the Derry defence in the early stages and the latter drilled a shot from distance narrowly over the bar as the visitors struggled to contain the two Derry natives.

Former Celtic man, Duffy then curled an effort just wide of the target on 16 minutes as Dundalk went for the jugular.

Aaron McEneff had Derry's first shot on 18 minutes but his ambitious effort from 30 yards went high over the crossbar.

Nicky Low then curled a free-kick wide of the upright four minutes later as City began to enjoy some success in the final third.

Darren Cole brought Mountney down just outside the penalty area and Duffy cannoned the resultant free-kick off the top of the crossbar.

McEleney sent Duffy scampering towards goal and the Galliagh man raced into the box but sent his right footed effort wide of the far post 10 minutes before the interval.

Five minutes later David McMillan turned his man well on the edge of the Derry penalty area and his driving shot shaved the outside of the post.

At the other end McEneff struck the top of the post with a stunning, curling strike from 25 yards and Schubert's effort on the rebound was deflected behind for a corner.

It was Derry's best spell of the game and Ronan Curtis ran at the Dundalk defence moments later before shooting low into the hands of Gary Rogers.

Rory Patterson played Barry McNamee through on goal three minutes after the restart but the Ramleton man dragged his shot harmlessly wide.

Dundalk were awarded a penalty on 50 minutes after Jarvis fouled McMillan inside the area as Gartland headed Duffy's corner towards goal.

Referee, Neil Doyle pointed immediately to the spot and brandished a yellow card to Jarvis.

McMillan stepped up to take the spotkick and blasted high into the net to double Dundalk's lead.

McEneff found Schubert in behind the Dundalk defence with a delightful crossfield pass and the Austrian fired wide of the target under pressure from Niclas Vemmelund.

Substitute, Jozef Dolny fired a decent strike into the arms of Rogers as Derry attempted to find a way back into the tie.

Robbie Benson should've sealed the win on 66 minutes when Duffy dispossessed Schubert and found the Dundalk midfielder alone 12 yards from goal but he was denied by a wonderful one-handed save by Gerard Doherty.

Dolny's close range shot was blocked by the Dundalk defence and when the rebound fell kindly to McNamee his shot on the volley was cleared off the line by Dane Massey.

Mountney then ended the game as a contest with eight minutes to go when he drilled a superb strike from distance into the bottom corner for his second of the evening.

Substitute, Tommy Stewart could have added another with three minutes to go but his effort was blocked superbly by Ben Doherty.

However, Duffy got the goal his play deserved in the final minute when he latched onto a neat pass from Stewart before clinically poking the ball past Doherty.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Niclas Vemmelund, Brian Gartland, Dane Massey; John Mountney, Robbie Benson, Stephen O'Donnell (Jamie McGrath 84) John Mountney, Michael Duffy; Patrick McEleney (Chris Shields 78), David McMillan (Thomas Stewart 79); Subs Not Used - Gabriel Sava, Shane Grimes, Sean Hoare, Dylan Connolly.

Derry City - Ger Doherty; Lukas Schubert, Darren Cole, Aaron Barry, Dean Jarvis; Nathan Boyle (Jozef Dolny 58), Nicky Low, Aaron McEneff, Ronan Curtis (Ben Doherty 69); Barry McNamee; Rory Patterson; Subs Not Used - Eric Grimes, Rory Holden, Mikey Place, Jamie McIntyre, Eoin Toal.

Referee - Neil Doyle.