FOOTBALL: City lose on the road

Galway United 2-1 Derry City

DERRY City suffered their third defeat in a row and now sit a point behind third placed Shamrock Rovers.

Kenny Shiels' men were disappointing with United keeper Conor Winn having possible one of his easy nights in goals.

Derry started with a more traditionally 4-4-2 system with Eoin Toal was given his second start alongside Aaron Barry; Harry Monaghan slotted into right-back and Conor McDermott moved across to left-back, while Ben Doherty filled in just front of him and Ronan Curtis moved up top alongside Rory Patterson.

The home side started with a spring in their step and went at City with Ronan Murray and Padraic Cunningham causing problems, but it was midfielder Gavan Holohan who had the first shot in anger on two minutes, but his long range strike flashed over.

Minutes later Patterson, who was making his 13th start of the season, went close but his left footed strike from close range, which had keeper Conor Winn beaten, was blocked by centre-back Niall Maher.

The home side deservedly took the lead on 14 minutes as Holahan's drive on the edge of the box was charged down by Toal, but the ball fell perfectly for Kevin Devaney, who side footed past Gerard Doherty.

To City's credit they went close twice in quick succession but Patterson and Lukas Schubert's both failed to test Winn.

As they slowly continued to build up some pressure City drew level on 33 minutes as Aaron Barry's 25 yard drive fell into Patterson's path, the striker took a touch before turning the ball low into Winn's bottom right hand corner.

Early in the second half a quickly taken free-kick by Low released Patterson, but his poor effort was easily gathered by Winn.

Just after the hour mark Ronan Murray nearly got in after Toal's tame header was only parried by Doherty, straight into the striker's path, but he was unable to turn the loose ball home into the empty net.

The winning goal came on 79 minutes as Colin Horgan's left wing centre wasn't dealt with by City and Folan was on hand to blast the loose ball home.

Galway United: Winn, Horgan, Ludden, Maher (Byrne 22), Holohan (Melody 88), Cawley, Cunningham (McCormack 73), Devaney, Hale, Murray, Folan.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan, Toal, Barry, McDermott; Schubert (McIntyre 85), Low, McNamee, B Doherty (C Farren 85); Curtis, Patterson..

Referee: Ray Matthews (Mullingar).