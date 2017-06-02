FOOTBALL: City secure hard fought win

Derry City 2-1 Galway United

Derry City returned to winning ways thanks to first half goals from Ronan Curtis and Nathan Boyle was enough to see of a battling Galway United side.

Despite Gary Shanahan's goal also in the first half, Kenny Shiels' side ran out winners and moved into third spot in the Premier Division as they enter the mid-season break.

City made three changes from the side which played out a terrible scoreless draw last time out at Drogheda United, with Rory Holden, Joshua Daniels and Nathan Boyle coming in for Lukas Schubert, who dropped to the bench and the injury duo of Mikhail Kennedy and Nicky Low.

Galway thought the broke deadlock on two minutes but Shanahan's celebrations were cut short as the flag was up and the effort was ruled out for offside.

Derry took the lead themselves two minutes later after Marc Ludden brought down Daniels on the edge of the box and Ronan Curtis' resulting free-kick gave Untied's Conor Winn no chance and flew into the big keeper's bottom left hand corner.

The home side doubled their lead on eight minutes when Barry McNamee's left wing centre found Boyle and he headed home his fourth goal of rhe season.

Just after the half hour mark United, who continued to push forward, were inches away from equalising as Ronan Murray's clever free-kick had to be tipped over by Doherty.

Curtis had a super chance to score City's third on 55 minutes but from close range he blasted well over.

Minutes later United should have levelled things but Vinny Faherty saw his well hit shot, which had Doherty beaten, came back off the crossbar and Shanahan's follow up strike flashed just wide.

Boyle was inches away from scoring his second of the night on 78 minutes but his close range header, which had Winn beaten, was blocked on the line by Lee Grace.

The woodwork came to Galway's rescue a minute later as Barry McNamee's cross found Boyle and his side footed effort hit the post.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan, McDermott, Barry, Jarvis; McEneff, Holden; Curtis, McNamee, Daniels; Boyle (B Doherty 86).

Galway United: Winn, Horgan, Ludden, Grace, Holohan, Cawley, Faherty (Cunningham 82), Devaney (Melody 87), Shanahan, Murray, Folan.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).