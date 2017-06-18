FOOTBALL: 'Cork are by no means invincible' - Aaron Barry

Derry City's Aaron Barry believes runaway leaders Cork City aren't invincible.

The Candy Stripes, who welcome John Caulfield's men to Maginn Park this Friday night, will be looking to become the first team to defeat them this season.

The Rebel Army currently sit a massive 18 points clear of champions Dundalk, however the one-time Sheffield United starlet knows him and his team-mates will be up for the challenge this week.

"Everyone will be up for that game," he insisted.

"It’s a game you don’t need to get motivated for because everyone is out to beat them now.

"I’m looking forward to coming up against them. I’ve been very happy with my own form this season, coming back from the injury, so I’m looking forward to that.

"They are by no means invincible. They have that feeling that they are invincible which is so hard to get and I reckon that’s one of the reasons why they’re doing so well.

"They’re a good team but if we can get the lads at it and we can do our jobs at set pieces. We’re good enough to beat anyone."

The 24-year-old, along with centre-back partner Conor McDermott had a tough night dealing with Bray Wanderers striker Anto Flood, was extremely angry after City's disappointing 3-2 loss at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night.

All three Wanderers goals came from crosses and Barry was annoyed that certain players didn't do their job.

"We conceded another three goals to Bray and it’s just disappointing because we were on another good run defensively," he added.

"After the last Bray game we went on a bad run, conceding goals, but since then we haven’t conceded many goals at all so it’s a kick in the teeth.

"It’s more or less three set pieces. From open play I didn’t think we were going to concede at any stage but three set pieces and I don’t know if people lost their men or whatever, but it’s not good enough.

"I thought myself and Conor did very well from open play. I think we did our job well. He’s (Anto Flood) a threat from set pieces obviously but it’s not as if they’re an extremely big team or anything.

"You have to go back to the set pieces because if the lads can’t do their jobs there you’ll get nothing. You’re given a man; Kenny’s in there pulling his hair out but it’s nothing to do with the management. They give us our men, so it’s not good enough on our part.

"I don’t know if it was the break or the week off that the lads forgot that the Bray game was as important as anything, but whatever the case I’m sure we’re going to work on it this week; but the boys have to do better, myself included."