FOOTBALL: Derry blown away by Rovers

Sligo Rovers 3-0 Derry City

Hurricane Brian played a role in Sligo Rovers' hard fought win over Derry City.

However Rovers' never say die attitude was just too much for the Candy Stripes and their victory means North West neighbours Finn Harps are relegated.

City were disappointing for long periods and the home side showed that they wanted the three points more, which will be the most disappointing aspect boss Kenny Shiels will take from the game.

Derry stuck with the same line-up which secured a point at champions Cork City on Tuesday night, while the home side made two changes with Michael Leahy and Greg Moorhouse returned to the starting eleven.

With both sides looking for a the points for very different reasons, the game started in terrible windy conditions, which was favouring the home side; in fact it played a major role in Rovers' opening goal on eight minutes.

Rhys McCabe's in-swinging left wing corner was superbly clipped into the wind and fizzed past everyone into the net, giving City keeper Gerard Doherty no chance.

On 20 minutes another McCabe's left wing corner caused more problems for City, but Doherty did well to punch the ball clear.

Moments later City had their first real attacking move which ended with Ben Doherty's corner finding an unmarked Aaron Barry at the near post, but the centre-back failed to test Rovers keeper Shaun Patton.

The wind in the opening half played a major role in Rovers continuing to pile the pressure on with virtually every ball they played forward and they doubled their lead on 40 minutes after poor keeping by Doherty.

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling's left footed curling 20 yard strike was only parried out by the diving City keeper and the alert Vinny Faherty was on hand to slide home the loose ball.

City made a double change at half-time with Nicky Low and Jamie McIntyre replacing Harry Monaghan and Ben Doherty, as they looked to try and get into the game.

The visitors first real chance after the break came on 58 minutes and it was similar McCabe's opening goal, which came direct from a corner.

Aaron McEneff's left wing corner was sailing into the net before his former team-mate Shaun Patton, while under pressure, did well to punch the ball clear.

A super left wing cross by Ronan Curtis found Rory Patterson and his glancing header at the near post was kept out at the second attempt by Patton.

Derry's terrible display was summed up in stoppage time as they tried to play the ball out from the back but were caught out.

Rovers' Craig Roddan showed great determination to win the ball from Darren Cole on the edge of the box and with Doherty out of his goal looking for a pass, the midfielder gleefully slotted the ball home into the empty net.

Sligo Rovers: Patton, Adebayo-Rowling, Donelon, Sharkey, Leahy, McCabe, Russell, Roddan, McDonagh (Boylan 70), Faherty (Keaney 81), Moorhouse (Igiehon 90).

Derry City: G Doherty, McDermott, Cole, Barry, Jarvis; Monaghan (Low HT), McNamee, McEneff; Curtis, Patterson, B Doherty (McIntyre HT).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).