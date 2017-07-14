FOOTBALL: Derry City boss wary of St Pat’s

Kenny Shiels hold the view that St. Patrick’s Athletic have lacked that vital ‘bit of steel’ this season.

However, the Derry boss was quick to point out that the Dubliners, who currently sit second from bottom in the league table, have been strengthened with the arrival of Owen Garvan, Jordi Balk and ex-Derry City winger, Killian Brennan.

“I think if you are like myself , from the outside looking in and you don’t know exactly what’s going on, you would suggest that St Pat’s had lacked that bit of steel,” he said.

“So I can see where Liam Buckley is coming from when he brought in those three new signings to add that steel. I belive those players will help them immensely,” he added.

“I can see them kick-off soon; they gave a great performance at Cork and they have good players, so we are preparing ourselves for a tough outing.”

Derry have found the Inchicore venue a happy hunting ground having won on their last three visits.

“I think we have done well against St Pats, since I came here.

“We have had a couple of draws in games that I thought we should have won.

“In fact one of our best performances of the season was the 2-2 result at home to St. Pat’s, but we ended up dropping two points that night.

“However, I’m confident of a good result because of the way we are playing and the way we are training.

“In our last five games we have stepped it up and done really well. We didn’t get the results we wanted, but the performances have been very good.

“The Cork and Bray games were exceptional performances but we lost them both and then in the two European matches seven young lads who played in last year’s Foyle Cup we re invovled, so to provide young players with that experience is good,” declared Shiels.

Despite losing four on the bounce the ‘Candy Stripes’ stormed back with an impressive 4-0 win over Sligo Rovers last Sunday and Shiels felt his dressing room is in a good place at the moment.

“The mentality around the dressing room, the excitement and the anticipation of having a good burst until the end of the season is there, but sustaining that is something we have to do and I’m confident that the players will.”

Derry will again be without defenders Conor McDermott and Aaron Barry, but on the plus side recent signing Jamie McIntyre is expected to be included in the squad after the winger overcome a groin problem.

“Aaron and Conor are still out, but Jamie is back in, he had a injury last week, so hopefully he’ll be in the squad.

“Jamie is another of our young players and I’m looking to get those players more game time,” he claimed.

With a number of weeks remaining before the transfer window shuts, Shiels would dearly love to strengthen his squad, however he doesn’t want to over spend.

“What I’m looking for is too expensive, I spoke to a League of Ireland player, but the wages are way above what we can afford, three times in fact, so we just can’t do it unfortunately.

“That’s where our problems lay and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just us being honest.

“I don’t want to be unfair to Bray Wanderers, but we don’t want to be like them, where they have to fight and scrap and go over the top with their budget, we simply can’t do that.”