FOOTBALL: Derry City could face side who defeated Man United

Derry City start their Europa League campaign later this month and they could face a team who only a few seasons ago defeated Manchester United.

Danish side Midtjylland, who beat the Red Devils 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash two seasons before Louis Van Gaal's side progressed after winning the second leg 5-1 at Old Trafford, would be City's toughest potential opponent in the first qualifying round.

The Candy Stripes, who are unseeded in group seven, could along with Midtjylland face either Norwegian side Haugesund, Latvian team Ventspils, Liechtenstein side FC Vaduz, who play in the Swiss League, or Slovenian League side NK Domžale.

The draw for the first qualifying round (matches 29 June & 6 July) takes place today at 12noon in Lyon.