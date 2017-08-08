FOOTBALL: Derry City star could be on his way out

Striker Ronan Curtis could be set to join the list of Derry City players to make a move to cross-Channel football.

City boss Kenny Shiels admits the club would not block any move for the player if it benefited ‘all parties’.

In recent years City have sold the likes of James McClean, Stephen McLaughlin, Daniel Lafferty, Michael Duffy and Paddy McCourt to clubs across the water.

This season the St Johnston youngster has been in superb form, having netted six goals and has played his part in City’s rise into third spot in the table.

Curtis’ never-say-die attitude and workrate is exactly what cross-Channel club managers want and although City were given somewhat of a lesson against Midtjylland in the Europa League, the winger was City’s best player in the first leg in Denmark.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international tormented the Danes’ defence in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg clash at the MCH Arena and his display was capped with City’s consolation goal that night.

Shiels also concedes that if Curtis departed before the transfer window shuts later this month it would be a blow to his side.

“Ronan is doing very well, but we don’t stand in the way of any player who may get a chance to play at a higher level. That’s the club policy and has been for a number of years,” stated the City manager.

“He has been an excellent player for us this season but if we lose him, as long it’s in the best interests for both the club and the player, then I’ll be happy enough.”

With the League of Ireland transfer window now closed Shiels would not be able to replace Curtis, however only a few weeks ago Derry signed duo Mikey Place and Jozef Dolny.

In fact the pair played in Saturday’s friendly win over Desermartin, in the Jim Campbell Memorial Cup, with the Slovak netting a hat-trick in the comfortable 7-1 victory at Dromore Park.