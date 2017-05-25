FOOTBALL: Derry City wary of Drogheda

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels is warning his players against complacency as they prepare to take on mid-table Drogheda United tomorrow night (KO 7.45pm).

Although the Drogs sit just a point ahead bottom side Finn Harps, Shiels believes his side will have a tough evening if they don’t go into the encounter with the same attitude and determination as they did for their last two games against Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

“The psychology with sport of any kind is when you are meeting big, tough opponents and I’m not trying to under sell Drogheda, but the atmosphere will not be the same, the crowd won’t be the same. All of those contributing factors to a performance. We have got to make the performance ourselves and go in with the right attitude, with the knowledge that it’s going to be a very hard game,” he said.

“They have a good, experienced manager in Pete Mahon and they know the game.

“Their ground and pitch is tight, so there isn’t as much space to place but hopefully we can shine through that, because our boys are quite good in tight areas.

“So we’ll be looking to try and penetrate a little bit with the ball.”

Shiels believes his side travel to United Park in confident mood having picked up four points from their previous two matches against Rovers and the champions.

“I think our form is decent but we are looking to improve in certain departments in the team,” he added.

“We are trying to change things a little bit this week in training, hoping that we can find the solutions in some areas, areas where we might be a little bit bereft.” In recent weeks the centre-back pairing of Conor McDermott and Aaron Barry have started to strike up a better understanding and City are looking more solid at the back.

“I felt we were quite solid against Dundalk,” he admitted.

“You see against Dundalk if you can eliminate the set-piece threat it gives you a lot and it nullify’s a lot of their play and we were able to do that and I felt the boys did exceptionally well.

“We’ll need to do that again at Drogheda, because they are good at home, as most of their defeats have been away from home and they have only lost a few at home, one of them against Cork. They have a really good record at home so it will be tough.”

The ‘Candy Stripes’ travel to County Louth with virtually a fully fit squad although Barry McNamee, who was struggling with flu like symptoms after Tuesday night’s clash at Oriel Park, has a slight throat infection.

“Barry has a throat infection but we hope he’ll be OK, the only one missing is Rory Patterson,” confirmed Shiels.