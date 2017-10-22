FOOTBALL: Derry fans win award

Derry City supporters are the recipients of the SSE Airtricity League Supporters Contribution Award ahead of the inaugural SSE Airtricity League Club Awards on Tuesday.

Derry City suffered an incredible loss earlier in the year when their captain, Ryan McBride, passed away suddenly. But the club's supporters came together to remember one of their own in an extremely distinguished fashion.

The community work done by the club and its supporters over the course of the season has been hugely impressive, which is why they have been commended with this unique award.

The other award announced ahead of Tuesday's big event was the 2017 Pitch of the Year, which went to the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford.

With support of title sponsors, SSE Airtricity League, the Club Awards were established by the Football Association of Ireland to recognise, support and encourage each club in the Premier and First Division to strive in their efforts to excel off the pitch as much as they do on it.

There were a huge number of entries for the six categories that were open to submissions, while the SSE Airtricity League Club of the Season was chosen by a judging panel based on entries across all awards.