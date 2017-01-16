FOOTBALL: Ex City defender Vemmelund ‘happy’ to sign for league champions

FORMER Derry City defender, Niclas Vemmelund expressed his happiness at signing for Dundalk this week and has already set his sights on winning trophies.

“I feel happy to have signed for Dundalk,” said the Danish defender who played 41 games for Derry last year. “I feel good and ready to go. Dundalk have been the best club in Ireland the last few years and I wanted to join that. I am happy to be here.

“I enjoyed my time in Ireland last year. It was a good start to life in the league but I want this year to be a better year for me. I want to improve and win some trophies. Dundalk have been very successful and I want to win.”

The defender watched on as the club had success in the Champions League and Europa League and admitted that he was impressed with what he saw.

“Everyone was impressed with the European games last year. Dundalk were brilliant in Europe and they got some great results. It was good for the league and good for the other teams here. It showed that it was possible to go through and have success.

“I want to do the same this year. I want to have some good success in Europe and play in the big European games.”

Having played in Europe before, Vemmelund is looking forward to returning to action in continental games and hopes his experience can aid the Lilywhites this season.

“I have played in European competition before and they are very special matches. Playing European football is a special time in a player’s career and it is the highest level.” Those matches have special atmospheres and I hope my experience can help.

“I have experienced that before at other clubs but not in Ireland yet. That is why I came to Dundalk. I want to experience European football here and hopefully we can do the same as last year.”

Dundalk boss, Stephen Kenny was pleased to get the deal done. “He’s very attacking, has good composure and gets forward. At centre-back he has great distribution.”