FOOTBALL: Honours even at Maginn Park

Derry City 1-1 St Patrick's Athletic

DERRY CITY ended their season with a hard fought and deserved share of the spoils against St Patrick's Athletic,

The Candy Stripes shaded things in the second half and would have won the game but for some top draw saves by St Pat's keeper Lukasz Skowron denied them.

In what was emotionally night in the fifth minute both sets of fans clapped in memory of Ryan McBride; the former City skipper tragically died in March.

The home side had the first real chance on 20 minutes after a good passing move ended with Ronan Curtis feeding Rory Patterson, but his shot on the turn was saved by Skowron.

The deadlock was broken six minutes later after a fantastic flowing move down their right ended with Richard Barker's cut-back finding an unmarked Killan Brennan, who gleefully side footed home from close range, despite's Darren Cole's best efforts to clear the ball off the line.

Moments later Aaron McEneff's right wing centre found Curtis, but the striker's header from 10 yards was straight at Skowron.

Just before the break, City went close again but Lukas Schubert saw his looping header easily gathered by Skowron.

During the half-time break Derry chairman Philip O'Doherty thanked everyone associated with Maginn Park

Whatever boss Kenny Shiels said at half-time it seemed to work as City raised their game early on after the break.

McEneff went close to levelling things but his 20 yard pile driver was superbly parried away by Skowron.

With their tails up the home side levelled things on 48 minutes as Patterson's super turn and strike from 20 yards flew past Skowron.

On 55 minutes Schubert was inches away from giving City the lead, but his effort was outstandingly kept out by a fully stretched Skowron.

Just after the hour mark a super attacking move which saw Dean Jarvis break out from the back before passing to Barry McNamee, he in turn feed Curtis, but the left winger's goal bound effort was bravely blocked by a back tracking Billy Dennehy.

After the game the City players, manager Shiels and his staff had a lap of honour before releasing five white balloons in memory of their former team-mate.

Derry City: Grimes, McDermott, Cole, Barry, Jarvis; Monaghan, McEneff, McNamee; Curtis (B Doherty 85), Patterson, Schubert (McIntyre 68).

St Patrick's Athletic: Skowron, Barker, Peers, Desmond, Bermingham; Byrne, Brennan, Kelly, Dennehy; Byrne (O'Hanlon 90), Fagan (O'Connor 65).

Referee: Mr Robert Rodgers (Dublin).