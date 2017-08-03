FOOTBALL: Kenny’s new ‘Holden’ Boy

Derry City manager, Kenny Shiels believes tonight’s game at Shamrock Rovers is the first game in what he has described as a ‘massive month’.

The Candy Stripes face Stephen Bradley’s side in Tallaght this evening, followed by back-to-back games against champions Dundalk in the FAI Cup and league.

“The next three or four weeks, in fact August is a pivotal month for a lot of teams,” he stated.

“There’s FAI Cup and league games and in our case even more so as we are playing the team that is second, in both the league and cup, and the team who is fourth in the league, so those three games will determine what way our season is going to pan out.”

City will be without midfielder Nicky Low through suspension, which means that Rory Holden is expected to be in the heart of the midfield.

“Nicky being out is a big blow, because he’s sort of pivotal to the way we play, but we have got good players to come in,” he added.

“We have got Rory Holden who’s a good player and it’s a great opportunity for him to play at Tallaght and let people see how good he is.

“He has got all the qualities to be a top midfield player and we are expecting a lot of big things from Rory and he’s going into the team which should help us.

“Rory along with Ben Doherty and Conor McDermott are absolutely brilliant and they are three young lads who I signed on three year professional contracts this time last year and I would expect those three teenagers to start and I’m proud of the progress that they are making.”

City go into this evening’s clash in good form having won their last three games and they haven’t conceded a goal in any of those wins over Bohemians, Finn Harps and Limerick, much to Shiels’ delight.

It’s a great for him (Rory Holden) to play at Tallaght and let people see how good he is. Kenny Shiels

“We are going into the game with good form and I have been pleased with the commitment of the players,” he added.

“The big Tallaght pitch is a pitch which are boys like playing on, but we’ll see as the support can be very intimating. However, the boys are looking forward to the game.”