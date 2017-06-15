FOOTBALL: Kenny Shiels upbeat after Nicky Low talks

Derry City manager, Kenny Shiels confirmed that talks to keep Nicky Low are ongoing.

The midfielder’s loan deal from Dundee concludes at the end of the month and Shiels is hopeful of keeping the 25-year-old Scotsman.

“I talked to Nicky this week and he knows that we want to keep him,” he confirmed.

“We are looking positive about it, but we’ll wait and see as there are a few other things we have to try and iron out.”

The ‘Candy Stripes’ travel to the Carlisle Grounds to face Bray Wanderers and Shiels admits the break appears to have given his players a real appetite.

“The boys are up for it and they have shown great commitment this week in the training ground and the boys are right up for this game,” he added.

“They are raring to go and the positive attitude which is about the place is very, very good. I didn’t realise the little break that we had would bring such effervescence and excitement going into the next game.”

Wanderers, who have conceded nine goals in their last three games and haven’t won in their last five outings, will be without winger Dylan Connolly through suspension, but Shiels feels the break has come at a good time for the home side. “(Gary) McCabe and (Aaron) Greene are good players and while they are missing Connolly, they have other good players like young Karl Moore, who’ll probably come in and do a job,” he said.

“I have to say they are a tough opponent on their own patch especially.

“We have a big month coming up and while we are looking forward to it, we can’t look beyond our next game and that’s Bray.

“We look upon that as a very difficult fixture. It’s quite a pivotal game for both clubs; we are ahead of them and if we could go there and win, it would give us a little bit of distance between us. We also have that game in hand on them.”

City travel to the Seagulls without striker Mikhail Kennedy, but Rory Patterson will travel with the squad but isn’t expected to be involved.

“Rory will be travelling with us, but he’s not ready until maybe Cork or the game after that, but he’s definitely not ready for the Bray game and Mikhail is also out, but everyone else is fine.”