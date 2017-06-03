FOOTBALL: Midfielder McEneff looking forward to big month

Derry City’s Aaron McEneff admits playing for his home town club in the Europa League is going to be special.

The 21-year-old, who flights out to Ibiza with his girlfriend Ellen Coyle later today, knows how European football is for the club.

After the mid-season break City have a few tasty encounters down for decision.

First up is fellow European hopefuls Bray Wanderers, then run away leaders Cork City visit Maginn Park, before a North West derby at Finn Harps; with their opening Europa League First qualifying round first leg clash sandwiched in between.

Those mouth-watering encounters this month is exactly the games the ex-Institute man wants to be involved in.

“After last year qualifying for Europe was a big thing for the club,” he stated.

“I think Derry haven’t been in Europe for a few years so everyone is looking forward to it.

“Personally for me it will be a proud moment, playing for my home town club in a European competition is going to be special and it’s obviously massive, so I’m really looking forward to that.

“I think all the boys want to play in the big games; I know that I do, but obviously, we are going to enjoy ourselves during the break.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m going to Ibiza on Saturday, so I’m going to enjoy myself with my girlfriend, but after my break, I’ll be ready to go again for the second half of the season.”

City’s hard fought win over bottom side Galway United on Friday night combined with Bray Wanderers loss at Limerick, meant Kenny Shiels’ side moved into third place in the Premier Division and McEneff believes that’s an acceptable position after what has happened at the club this year.

“With everything that has happened it’s a great position to be in third spot,” he added.

“I’m sure a few months ago if we were given third spot at the mid-season break, after all that has happened, I think everyone would have taken it; so we have to be happy with where we are at, at the minute.”

The midfielder, who has netted six goals this season, concedes they have dropped points this campaign against sides who they should have beaten, but he was delighted with the professional display which seen off Galway last night.

“We came tonight to get three points and we got the job done and I’m delighted we got them going into the break,” he said.

“We obviously go out to try and win every game but I think that we have dropped points carelessly this year, against teams that we probably should have beat, but hopefully we can rectify that in the second half of the season.

“We can have a good break now recharge the batteries, come back and be ready to go again.”