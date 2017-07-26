FOOTBALL: Timlin signs for Finn Harps

Winger Mark Timlin has joined Finn Harps, after a disappointing spell at Derry City.

In the last few weeks the Buncrana man was linked with a move to Sligo Rovers, but Ollie Horgan's men nipped in to get his signature after agreeing a fee with City.

Timlin, who netted 12 goals for Derry in 2015 before making the move to St Patrick's Athletic, was expected to train with his new team-mates at Harps this evening and is likely to be in their squad for Friday night's clash at Bray Wanderers.

The 22-year-old, since returning to Kenny Shiels' side this season after an unhappy time at Richmond Park, only made three league starts in his ten appearances; in fact he has only had 466 minutes of competitive action in 25 games this year.